Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jerome Taylor joins Gloucestershire on three-year deal

West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor on Tuesday joined the Gloucestershire Cricket club on a three-year deal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bristol
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:55 IST
Jerome Taylor joins Gloucestershire on three-year deal
Gloucestershire Cricket club (Image: Gloucestershire Cricket). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor on Tuesday joined the Gloucestershire Cricket club on a three-year deal. The 35-year-old Taylor feels excited after joining the club and said that he is looking forward to meeting players and hoped his experience can help the club.

"I am very excited to be joining Gloucestershire and I am looking forward to meeting up with the players and the staff and getting underway. I am grateful for the opportunity as I really enjoy playing county cricket and I am hopeful that my experience can help the club on and off the field," the club official website quoted Taylor as saying. Earlier, Taylor has featured for Somerset in the Vitality Blast in the last two years, making a big impact by taking 14 wickets in 2019 and 22 the previous season.

Gloucestershire Head Coach Richard Dawson said that Taylor's international experience will strengthen our bowling attack. "Jerome is an exciting player who will add some pace and international experience to the bowling attack. He can contribute in all formats so he will be a valuable addition to the squad. We played some very good cricket last season to get us into Division One and Jerome can help us to set a high standard in the field against some talented opposition," Dawson said

Taylor will be the second West Indies fast bowler to join Gloucestershire in the last two years after Shannon Gabriel, who played in two First-class matches at the end of the 2019 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China 'commends' Rajapaksa's defence of BRI during his India visit

China on Tuesday commended Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksas remarks that the island nation has received lot of benefits from Beijings ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative BRI. The BRI is an initiative launched...

Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth Rs 39 cr from OFB in Aug 2015: CAG

Indian Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth around Rs 39 crore from the Ordinance Factory Board OFB in August 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG said in its latest report that was tabled in Lok Sabha. As a...

AAP victory a defeat of politics of polarisation and hate: Opposition, says polls can be won on development plank

Opposition leaders on Tuesday hailed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi PartysAAP landslide win in the Delhi assembly polls as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate and a victory of inclusive politics, and said winds of change a...

Queen’s eldest grandson, wife to file for divorce

Queen Elizabeth IIs oldest grandson Peter Phillips on Tuesday announced that he and his Canadian wife Autumn have separated and will file for divorce. Phillips, 42, the son of the Queens daughter Princess Anne, confirmed the separation from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020