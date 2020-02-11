Fencing to make its debut in Khelo India programme at University Games

Fencing is set to make its debut in the government's Khelo India programme during the upcoming Khelo India University Games, to be held in Bhubaneswar from February22 to March 1. Fencers from across the country are excited to take part in the Khelo India University Games.

"The Khelo India University Games will be very good for fencing since there are not too many competitions for us. So, the more competitions take place the better it is for us. The fencers in India will get exposure by playing in the Khelo India University Games," said Jagmeet Kaur, who will be part of the Guru Nanak Dev University team. Jagmeet, who won a gold (team event) at the South Asian Games last year, added that Khelo India has become a brand now.

Ena Arora, who will be part of the Punjabi University team, expressed that with continued support from the government, Indian fencers will perform much better at the national and international levels. "It's great that the government is supporting fencing through the Khelo India University Games. With continued support, I am sure that Indian athletes will perform well at the national and international levels. We will have better chances to win medals at the highest level," said the 22-year-old.

Udaivir Singh, who will play for the Guru Nanak Dev University, said that the Khelo India University Games will provide much-needed exposure to many fencers in the country. "The Khelo India University Games will be a big boost to our sport since we don't have too many competitions. The more exposure the better it is for the athletes. The level of opponents is very low in India.

"I have been training in France for the last one-and-a-half years and the fencers there are much better in comparison to the fencers in India," he said.

