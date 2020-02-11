Left Menu
Capello, Wenger, Fraser-Pryce to attend 2020 Laureus Awards

  • Berlin
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:37 IST
Fabio Capello and Arsene Wenger, two of the most revered football coaches, will attend the upcoming Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 17. They will be joined by three giants of the women's game -- Jill Ellis, former coach of the US team which won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019, Nia Künzer, scorer of the golden goal which won the 2003 World Cup for Germany, and current Sweden and CD Tacon star Kosovare Asllani.

German goalkeeping stars Jens Lehmann and Roman Weidenfeller will also be there, according to a press release. The 20th anniversary Laureus Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019.

Eliud Kipchoge, who smashed the two-hour barrier in marathon, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, British gold medal winning heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and Russian pole-vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva are among the nominees this year in different categories.

