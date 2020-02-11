Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Ranji debacle discussed in MCA's apex council meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:34 IST
Mumbai Ranji debacle discussed in MCA's apex council meeting

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy debacle this season was among a host of issues discussed at the apex council meeting of Mumbai Cricket Association held here on Tuesday. This is the second straight season when the 41-time Ranji champions have failed to make it to the knockout stage of the premier domestic cricket tournament.

"The performance of the Ranji coach (Vinayak Samant) was discussed. The last game versus Madhya Pradesh starts tomorrow after which a call will be taken. Samant's contract ends in May," a senior MCA official present at the meeting told PTI. Another official said franchise owners of MCA's T20 Mumbai League have raised complaints about the private firm with whom the MCA has a tie-up for organizing the league.

"A meeting of all stakeholders will be called and the issue will be resolved amicably," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected party MLAs on Wednesday

Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.AAP on Tuesday won 62 seats out of 70 in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections, while BJP managed to get eigh...

Mumbai: Man held for killing wife over money in Vikhroli

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Vikhroli police in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife for refusing to bring money from her maternal home, an official said. Ronald Victor Montero hit his wife Emma Joseph Fernandez after a fig...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch record highs as virus fears wane

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled new highs on Tuesday as investors took heart from remarks by a top Chinese health adviser that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking. After more than 1,000 deaths and weeks of uncertainty that roil...

Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice retd Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been constituted to look into var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020