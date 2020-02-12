REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
The New York Knicks have not tasted success on the hardwood in nearly 50 years but are unbeatable when it comes to their worth as they were named the most valuable NBA team for a fifth straight year by Forbes www.forbes.com/nba on Tuesday. TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/
Auger-Aliassime and Rublev advance in Rotterdam, Fognini ousted (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance to the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/ NBA notebook: Pelicans’ Williamson plans to play Tuesday
New Orleans rookie standout Zion Williamson said he plans to play Tuesday when the Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. UPCOMING
TENNIS-FEDCUP/KING INTERVIEW-Tennis-Billie Jean King talks about the new Fed Cup
American great Billie Jean King discusses the new-look Fed Cup. 11 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT
TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
Day three of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP World Tour 500 event in Rotterdam. 12 Feb 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-RENAULT/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Renault F1 news conference
Renault Formula One team hold a news conference in Paris ahead of the new Formula One 2020 season. 12 Feb 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - First T20
South Africa take on England in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Buffalo Park in East London. 12 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer-French Cup-Dijon v PSG
PSG travel to Dijon in a French Cup quarter-final. 12 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT
GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational press conferences
World number one Rory McIlroy is among those scheduled to speak to the media on the eve of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. 12 Feb
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from development bank
South African photographer of 'black lives' Santu Mofokeng dies aged 63
England's Broad fined after 'audible obscenity' in South Africa Test
UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank
Cricket-England's Archer ruled out of T20 series in South Africa