REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  Updated: 12-02-2020 01:03 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 01:03 IST
The New York Knicks have not tasted success on the hardwood in nearly 50 years but are unbeatable when it comes to their worth as they were named the most valuable NBA team for a fifth straight year by Forbes www.forbes.com/nba on Tuesday. TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/

Auger-Aliassime and Rublev advance in Rotterdam, Fognini ousted (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance to the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/ NBA notebook: Pelicans’ Williamson plans to play Tuesday

New Orleans rookie standout Zion Williamson said he plans to play Tuesday when the Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. UPCOMING

TENNIS-FEDCUP/KING INTERVIEW-Tennis-Billie Jean King talks about the new Fed Cup

American great Billie Jean King discusses the new-look Fed Cup. 11 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Day three of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP World Tour 500 event in Rotterdam. 12 Feb 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-RENAULT/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Renault F1 news conference

Renault Formula One team hold a news conference in Paris ahead of the new Formula One 2020 season. 12 Feb 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - First T20

South Africa take on England in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Buffalo Park in East London. 12 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer-French Cup-Dijon v PSG

PSG travel to Dijon in a French Cup quarter-final. 12 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational press conferences

World number one Rory McIlroy is among those scheduled to speak to the media on the eve of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. 12 Feb

