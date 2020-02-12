Left Menu
Report: Cowboys hope to extend QB Prescott before tag

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 02:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 02:28 IST
The Dallas Cowboys hope to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term extension before the window to use the franchise tag closes on March 10, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Per the report, the Cowboys will use the tag on Prescott if no deal can be completed by then, but they would prefer to complete an extension beforehand.

That would free up the franchise tag to potentially use on another pending free agent, such as wide receiver Amari Cooper or cornerback Byron Jones. Because 2020 is the final year of the collective bargaining agreement, the Cowboys could also use the transition tag in addition to the franchise tag, if they want to tag two players. Prescott, 26, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL year begins on March 18. He has expressed optimism about re-signing with the Cowboys, although negotiations have drawn out since a deal appeared imminent last preseason.

Various reports during the fall said Prescott turned down offers of $33 million annually. His value likely rose during the regular season, as he hit career highs with 4,902 yards and 30 touchdown passes. If Prescott is given the franchise tag -- expected to be in the $27 million range -- he and the Cowboys will have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension. Otherwise, he would play out 2020 on a one-year deal and again head toward free agency in 2021.

