Red Sox turn to Roenicke as interim manager

The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager, filling the vacant post created when Alex Cora parted ways with the team last month Roenicke, 63, has spent the previous two seasons as Red Sox bench coach under Cora, who denied involvement in an alleged electronic sign-stealing operation in 2018 that is under investigation by Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox made the move to Roenicke official one day before the team holds its first workout of the season for pitchers and catchers in Fort Myers, Fla. Roenicke will guide the Red Sox in their transition after trading star outfielder Mookie Betts and veteran left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Betts and Price were two key components of Boston's World Series championship team in 2018.

Roenicke posted a 342-331 record as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15. He guided the club to the National League Central title in 2011 and into the NL Championship Series that season. The Brewers fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. Roenicke, who played eight seasons in the major leagues, also has experience as a coach with the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels from 1992-2010, and again with the same two teams from 2015-17.

Cora's departure came just days after Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by MLB -- and subsequently fired by the Astros -- after an investigation found the team stole signs electronically in 2017, the year they won their first World Series. A separate MLB investigation found Cora, the Astros' bench coach that season, was a participant in the scheme.

--Field Level Media

