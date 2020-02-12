Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers, Nuggets meet in showdown before break

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 04:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 04:19 IST
Lakers, Nuggets meet in showdown before break
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

There was plenty of movement around the NBA at the trade deadline, but the Los Angeles Lakers stood pat. The Western Conference leaders didn't make a deal, preferring to go with the roster they have. The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, made a couple of deals and are still working their new players into the rotation.

They may get more action when Denver plays host to Los Angeles on Wednesday night in a battle of two of the top teams in the West. It is the third of four meetings between the teams, with each one grabbing a road win in the first two games. Denver routed the Lakers 128-104 on Dec. 22 when LeBron James sat out his first game of the season.

"It's tough when he's out, but we still got to find ways to win," Anthony Davis said after that game. "We lost our energy defensively. We got to continue to defend, and once we get that edge back, we'll be fine." Three weeks earlier, L.A. had a statement win on the Nuggets' court, taking a 105-96 decision on Dec. 3.

The Lakers come into Wednesday's matchup relatively healthy, while Denver is still battling injuries. Mason Plumlee (right foot), Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle) and Will Barton (right knee inflammation) have missed multiple games. Plumlee won't return until after the All-Star break, and it's likely the Nuggets hold out Porter and Barton as well, although both are close to a return. Wednesday is the last game before the NBA All-Star weekend for each, and the nine days off will let Denver work on better health.

The Nuggets still have plenty of firepower to go against James, Davis and the rest of the Lakers' roster. Guard Jamal Murray gutted through a sore left ankle, and bumps and bruises, to help Denver rally from 23 down to beat San Antonio on Monday night. Paul Millsap, who missed 15 games with a left knee contusion, sparked the rally with 22 points, 16 after halftime in the second game of his return.

Denver has won four consecutive games and six of its last seven games, including sweeps in a pair of back-to-back sets, despite dealing with a short bench. "The last couple of games were really tough, but the team was there," center Nikola Jokic said after Monday's win. "We play for each other, we fight for each other, and that's how we get those wins."

The Nuggets will have to find a way to stop Davis, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Dec. 3 win in Denver. Plumlee would have helped, but getting Millsap back, one of their best low-post defenders, could help contain the Lakers' inside game. New additions at the trade deadline include Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan McRae and Noah Vonleh. For the Lakers, the challenge is to remain focused before the break. The stretch run begins in late February, and it has been somewhat of a slog over the last six weeks.

"This little stretch from New Year's to All-Star break is kind of the dog days of the NBA season, and you have to fight monotony on a daily basis," L.A. coach Frank Vogel said before his team beat Phoenix on Monday night, its fourth win in the last five games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mavericks' Doncic set to return from ankle injury

Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic said Tuesday that he will return from an ankle injury to play in Wednesdays home game against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic has missed seven games since injuring the right ankle during a practice o...

Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada waning: Poll

Opposition to Huawei telecommunications equipment being deployed in fifth-generation wireless networks in Canada is waning, the latest polling showed on Tuesday. Washington has warned against allowing the Chinese tech giant to supply critic...

UPDATE 4-Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile network capabilities into all of its other flagship devices as it strives to retain the mantle of biggest global phone compan...

Artillery shells rain on centre of Libyan capital

Artillery shells on Tuesday hit the center of the Libyan capital, which eastern forces have been trying to take in a near year-long war, residents said. The Libyan National Army LNA faction of Khalifa Haftar moved on Tripoli held by the int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020