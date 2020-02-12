Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Jaguars hire McAdoo as QBs coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jacksonville
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 07:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 07:05 IST
Report: Jaguars hire McAdoo as QBs coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their quarterbacks coach, ESPN reported Tuesday. McAdoo, 42, has spent the last two years out of the NFL since being fired by the Giants before the end of his second season.

He was let go after a 2-10 start in 2017, less than a year after helping New York go 11-5 and reach the playoffs. A 14-year veteran NFL coach, McAdoo spent two years as the Giants' offensive coordinator (2014-15) after eight years with the Green Bay Packers (2006-13), including the final two as quarterbacks coach. He also spent time previously with New Orleans (2004) and San Francisco (2005).

McAdoo will work with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, another former head coach in the NFC East. Gruden was fired by the Washington Redskins after an 0-5 start this year. The Jaguars are expected to have veteran Nick Foles compete with 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback job next season. Owner Shad Khan told the team's website in a story published Friday, "An argument could be made we didn't have any competent quarterbacks, so this is in a way an embarrassment of riches for us in a good way that we do have two very good quarterbacks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher on Wednesday amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...

China reports 97 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 11

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Wednesday. The central Hubei province, the epicentre of...

UPDATE 5-Sanders seizes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden trails badly

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led in New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in fifth place in the second nominating contest to find a challenger for President Donald T...

UN chief launches 'Drive for 5' to promote education for adolescent girls

Promoting education for adolescent girls is an indispensable foundation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres declared at the launch event of the Drive for 5 education initiative at UN Headquart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020