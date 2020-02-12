Report: Jaguars hire McAdoo as QBs coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their quarterbacks coach, ESPN reported Tuesday. McAdoo, 42, has spent the last two years out of the NFL since being fired by the Giants before the end of his second season.

He was let go after a 2-10 start in 2017, less than a year after helping New York go 11-5 and reach the playoffs. A 14-year veteran NFL coach, McAdoo spent two years as the Giants' offensive coordinator (2014-15) after eight years with the Green Bay Packers (2006-13), including the final two as quarterbacks coach. He also spent time previously with New Orleans (2004) and San Francisco (2005).

McAdoo will work with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, another former head coach in the NFC East. Gruden was fired by the Washington Redskins after an 0-5 start this year. The Jaguars are expected to have veteran Nick Foles compete with 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback job next season. Owner Shad Khan told the team's website in a story published Friday, "An argument could be made we didn't have any competent quarterbacks, so this is in a way an embarrassment of riches for us in a good way that we do have two very good quarterbacks."

