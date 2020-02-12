Left Menu
Report: Giants to sign RHP Cahill to minor-league deal

  • Reuters
  • San Francisco
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 07:39 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 07:35 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SFGiants)

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to sign free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Cahill to a minor-league contract, The Athletic reported Tuesday night. A source told Ken Rosenthal that Cahill, a right-hander who pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last season, will receive an invitation to spring training. Terms of the deal are unknown.

Cahill, an 11-year veteran who will turn 32 next month, will be reunited with new Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey, a former teammate with the Oakland A's. Working on a one-year, $9 million contract he signed with the Angels last winter, Cahill struggled in 2019, going 4-9 with a career-worst 5.98 ERA in 37 appearances (11 starts). He began the year in the Angels' rotation but was demoted to the bullpen after going 2-5 with a 6.92 ERA as starter. He pitched only slightly better as a reliever, going 2-4 with a 4.96 ERA.

This will mark the third stint of Cahill's career in which he will pitch for a Bay Area team. He did two stints in Oakland, which chose him in the second round of the 2006 MLB Draft. After he won 10 games as a rookie in 2009, Cahill had his best season as a big-leaguer in 2010, when he went 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA for the A's. He made the All-Star team and finished ninth in the American League Cy Young voting. For his career, Cahill is 84-92 with a 4.21 ERA with seven different teams, including his two stops with the A's (2009-11, 2018).

