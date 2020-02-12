Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simmons' triple-double paces 76ers' win over Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 08:23 IST
Simmons' triple-double paces 76ers' win over Clippers
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday. Simmons' sixth triple-double of the season helped the Sixers win their third game in a row. The Clippers fell to 1-2 on their four-game road trip.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who received some criticism from the fan base for some social media tweets and posts, added 26 points and nine rebounds. Josh Richardson scored 21 points, and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, who improved to a league-best 25-2 at home. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points and nine assists while Landry Shamet added 19 points and Marcus Morris Sr. and Lou Williams had 13 apiece. Paul George contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia held an 81-77 advantage after the third quarter. Williams dribbled around a pick-and-roll and dished to Montrezl Harrell who scored to cut the deficit to 87-84 with 9:20 remaining.

Richardson drained a deep trey from the top of the key for a 94-90 Sixers advantage with 7:19 left. The Clippers stayed aggressive, and when Leonard scored, the deficit was 99-94 with 5:02 to go. However, on the Sixers' next possession, Richardson dropped in a 3-pointer to quickly extend the Sixers' lead back to eight.

Richardson then completed a three-point play, and the Philadelphia advantage was 105-94 with 3:37 remaining. Embiid and Morris received a double technical after a minor scuffle with 2:48 left.

The Clippers got within 109-100 with 1:21 left after a three-point play by Leonard. Leonard knocked down a 16-foot jumper to put the Clippers ahead 45-44 with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter.

A minute later, after Simmons hit two baskets sandwiching a George hoop, Leonard came right back with his third 3-pointer for a 50-48 advantage. The game was tied at 54 at halftime as Leonard led all scorers with 17 points. Simmons paced the Sixers with 16.

Simmons scored a difficult and completed the three-point play, and Shamet responded with a trey from the wing to close the Clippers within 70-62 in the middle of the third quarter. Leonard hit a short jumper in the lane and Shamet added a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers' lead to 77-72 with 3:26 left in the third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Warner was deserving to win Australia's top cricket prize, says Allan Border

Former Australia skipper Allan Border has said that left-handed batsman David Warner deserved to win the top cricket prize in the country, the Allan Border medal. Warner won his third Allan Border medal on Monday, and as soon as the name wa...

Spurs hold on, down Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points each as the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Spurs five-game losing streak and sent San Antonio into the All-Star ...

Are UEFA scoring environmental own goal with Euro 2020?

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The 2020 European Championship will be the first to be played all across the continent, with 12 different countries hosting matches, forcing teams and supporters to rack up thousands of air miles and leave behind a giganti...

Euro 2020 sponsors less than green

Moscow, Feb 12 AFP With sponsorship from carmaker Volkswagen and Azerbaijans state-run oil company SOCAR, Euro 2020 proves UEFAs willingness to do business with companies whose environmental records are often less than exemplary. While UEFA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020