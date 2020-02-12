Left Menu
Kapanen caps Leafs' OT win over Coyotes

  Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  Updated: 12-02-2020 08:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 08:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Kasperi Kapanen scored at 3:43 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs came from behind twice to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Kapanen's 11th goal of the season came on a breakaway after an Arizona turnover.

Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun's shot entered the net at 1:30 of overtime, but a video review determined there had been goaltender interference. Zach Hyman scored two goals for the Maple Leafs, and Alex Kerfoot added two assists.

Christian Dvorak and Carl Soderberg scored for the Coyotes, who defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Monday night. Jack Campbell made 35 saves as he started his third straight game with No. 1 Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen still out due to a neck injury.

Adin Hill made 38 saves for the Coyotes. Dvorak scored his 17th goal of the season at 1:04 of the first period, knocking in the rebound from the slot after a shot from the left point by Conor Garland.

The Coyotes failed to clear the puck, and Toronto tied the game at 14:23 of the first when Hyman notched his 15th goal this season on a deflection of Tyson Barrie's slap shot. The Coyotes had the better chances through the second period and were rewarded with Soderberg's 14th goal of the season at 19:13. Soderberg's 100th career goal came on a backhander from the slot off the rebound of a Brad Richardson shot.

Hyman tied the game with his 16th goal this season on a one-timer from the slot at 1:33 of the third period. He scored off a deft backhand feed from one knee by John Tavares. Campbell held off an Arizona two-on-one threat 13 minutes into the third period.

The Maple Leafs went on the power play when former Toronto forward Phil Kessel took a tripping penalty at 13:19 of the third period. The Coyotes killed the penalty. Hill made a good stop on a shot by Justin Holl in the final minute of the third period and then cleared the rebound.

Hyman was called for tripping at 19:25 of the third, which left Arizona on the power play to open the overtime.

