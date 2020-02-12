Panthers ride unorthodox line to win over Devils

Mark Pysyk and Mike Matheson each notched a goal and two assists as Florida's fourth line scored three times in the Panthers' 5-3 victory on Tuesday night over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Noel Acciari, who posted a goal and an assist, centered the line with Pysyk and Matheson -- both defensemen by trade -- with Matheson playing his first career game at forward. The line scored three times and totaled eight points in its first seven shifts.

Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano also scored and nine players found the scoresheet for the Panthers, who won for the first time in five games (1-3-1). Jack Hughes, Kevin Rooney and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which dropped its first game in regulation in the last seven games (3-1-3).

The Panthers' Sam Montembeault made his first start since Nov. 24 and registered 25 saves. New Jersey's Louis Domingue (28 saves) lost his fourth straight decision (0-2-2). The Devils scored first when Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick last June, wristed in his seventh goal at 3:15 of the first period on the game's first power play. Damon Severson recorded an assist to stretch his point streak to seven games.

The Panthers dressed eight defensemen and struggled to find offense early, one night after losing 4-1 at Philadelphia. But Florida tied it at 1 on its third shot when Connolly netted his 18th at 11:50. Florida went ahead 2-1 by using a shift that lasted 76 seconds in the offensive zone with four defensemen on the ice. The play along boards wore down the chasing Devils, and Pysyk centered a puck that bounced to Matheson, who scored his seventh at 19:14.

The defensive-minded fourth line scored again for Florida 2:43 into the second period when Pysyk won a draw and found Matheson, who returned the puck to Pysyk for his eighth goal. The Devils answered on their first shot of the period to make it 3-2 when Rooney scored his fourth goal.

Florida restored its two-goal lead 42 seconds later when Vatrano wristed in his 15th. Acciari and Palmieri traded goals as Florida led 5-3 after two periods. Montembeault stopped 13 shots in the third to lock down the victory.

