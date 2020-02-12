Left Menu
MLB notebook: Red Sox promote Roenicke to interim manager

  • Updated: 12-02-2020 09:13 IST
The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager on Tuesday, filling the vacant post created when Alex Cora parted ways with the team last month. Roenicke, 63, spent the previous two seasons as Boston's bench coach under Cora, who has denied involvement in an alleged electronic sign-stealing operation in 2018 that is under investigation by Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox made the Roenicke move official one day before the team holds its first spring-training workout for pitchers and catchers in Fort Myers, Fla. Roenicke went 342-331 as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15, guiding the club to the National League Central title in 2011 and into the NL Championship Series that season. The Brewers fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. Roenicke will guide the Red Sox in their transition after the team traded star outfielder Mookie Betts and veteran left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Betts and Price were key components in Boston's World Series championship team in 2018.

--Marwin Gonzalez had the best production of his career as a member of the 2017 Houston Astros, the team implicated in a sign-stealing scandal. Now entering his second season with the Minnesota Twins, the 30-year-old utility player expressed regrets Tuesday over being part of the situation when he met with reporters at the club's spring-training complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

"I'm here to tell how I feel and just that I'm remorseful for everything that happened in 2017," said Gonzalez, who had 23 homers, 90 RBIs and a .303 batting average in 2017. --The Colorado Rockies declined to comment on the tension surrounding All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado as the team's pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz.

It's a long way from a year ago, when the Rockies signed Arenado to an eight-year, $260 million contract extension during spring training and when the seven-time Gold Glove winner was brought to tears of joy in his subsequent press conference. Arenado, 28 and a five-time All-Star who is a career .295 hitter with 227 home runs and 734 RBIs, now is saying he would prefer to play elsewhere. At issue is that he believed he would be the centerpiece of a team that would fortify its roster, but the Rockies were largely inactive in that department during the offseason.

--The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a deal with former All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis, bringing him aboard on a minor-league contract, MLB Network reported. According to Jon Heyman, Kipnis, 32, will earn a $1 million salary this season if he makes the team out of spring training, with performance-based incentives available.

Kipnis was bought out of his previous contract for $2.5 million after last season by the Cleveland Indians. The Northbrook, Ill., native played nine seasons in Cleveland. Kipnis figures to battle Nico Hoerner, Daniel Descalso and David Bote for a roster spot with the Cubs. --The San Francisco Giants have agreed to sign free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Cahill to a minor-league contract, The Athletic reported Tuesday night.

A source told Ken Rosenthal that Cahill, a right-hander who pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last season, will receive an invitation to spring training. Terms of the deal are unknown. Cahill, an 11-year veteran who will turn 32 next month, will be reunited with new Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey, a former teammate with the Oakland A's. Cahill struggled in 2019, going 4-9 with a career-worst 5.98 ERA in 37 appearances (11 starts).

--The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league camp at spring training, multiple outlets reported. The Mariners have outfield playing time available because Mitch Haniger is expected to miss much of spring training after a setback in his recovery from a core injury.

Gonzalez, 34, has 12 seasons of major-league experience but played in just 45 games last season, batting .200 with three home runs and 10 RBIs with the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs. He played 132 games as recently as 2018 with the Colorado Rockies, batting .276 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs.

