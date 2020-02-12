Left Menu
Blues' Bouwmeester conscious after collapse; game postponed

  Reuters
  St. Louis
  Updated: 12-02-2020 09:44 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 09:42 IST
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team's bench early in St. Louis' Tuesday road game against the Anaheim Ducks, prompting the game to be postponed. The exact nature of his ailment wasn't announced, but according to the Blues' broadcast team, Bouwmeester regained consciousness after the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

The game, which was tied 1-1 with 7:50 remaining in the first period, was postponed and will be made up at a later date, according to the Ducks. During a break in the game action, Bouwmeester was on the St. Louis bench when he slumped down and collapsed to the ground. Blues players rushed to get medical personnel from both teams, with paramedics also on hand to help.

Bouwmeester appeared to have an uneventful shift on the ice with little to no contact after the midway point of the first period. He then went to the bench when the unknown medical situation developed during a stoppage in play. Players from both teams left the ice after Bouwmeester was stricken.

The crowd at Honda Center later was updated with a message on the video board that announced the game was postponed due to Bouwmeester's "medical emergency." Adam Henrique had given the Ducks a 1-0 lead 5:29 into the game. The Blues tied it on a goal from Ivan Barbashev at 7:17 of the opening period.

