Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. WTA roundup: Wang ousts Martic in Thailand

Xiyu Wang of China upset second-seeded Croatian Petra Martic on Tuesday, winning 6-3, 6-4 in 88 minutes in the opening round of the GSB Thailand Open in Hua Hin. Wang, ranked 134th in the world, broke Martic (ranked 15th) once in each set, converting two of only three opportunities in the match. She saved all six break points she faced on her own serve, overcoming four double faults in victory. Martic double-faulted seven times. NHL notebook: Oilers star McDavid (quad) out 2-3 weeks

Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a quadriceps injury, general manager Ken Holland announced Tuesday. McDavid sustained the injury after being checked by Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro during the second period of Edmonton's 3-2 victory on Saturday. The former Hart Trophy recipient finished the game and skated with the team's power-play units on Monday. Knicks retain top spot as most valuable NBA team: Forbes

The New York Knicks have not tasted success on the hardwood in nearly 50 years but are unbeatable when it comes to their worth as they were named the most valuable NBA team for a fifth straight year by Forbes http://www.forbes.com/nba on Tuesday. In its annual rankings, Forbes said the Knicks, who last won an NBA title in 1973, are worth $4.6 billion, up 15% from a year ago, due to a renovation of their arena, a blockbuster local TV deal and playing in the richest North American sports market. Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League (PGL) and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour. The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments - each with prize money of $10 million -- and feature 48 of the game's top players. NHL roundup: Lightning work OT for 7th straight win

Nikita Kucherov capped his two-goal night with a marker 31 seconds into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive win. Knotted after a scoreless third period, the game was decided in the three-on-three session after Brayden Point stole the puck from Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski behind the Columbus net. Point then fed defenseman Victor Hedman in the slot, and the former Norris Trophy winner found Kucherov for the game-winner. Tsitsipas progresses in Rotterdam, Fognini out

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed his way back from a set and a break down to beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(2) 6-3 6-1 and reach the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday. Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance, while Italy's Fabio Fognini was upset 6-3 6-3 by Russia's Karen Khachanov. King proud women's tennis leads fight for equality

American trailblazer Billie Jean King says the revamped Fed Cup Finals taking place in Budapest in April shows women's tennis remains the leader in the battle for equality for women's sport. King, who fought the establishment to create the professional Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973, was present at the Fed Cup draw on Tuesday as the 57-year-old women's team event launched a new chapter. Holders France grouped with Russia for Fed Cup Finals

Holders France will face a strong Russia side and hosts Hungary in the group stage of the inaugural version of the $18 million Fed Cup Finals to be held in Budapest from April 14-19. France, who beat Australia in the last final of the 57-year-old team event's previous format in November, are one of four nations who qualified automatically for the 12-nation event to be staged on clay at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena. NBA roundup: Raptors' win streak reaches 15

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points -- 14 in the fourth quarter -- and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 15 games Monday night with a 137-126 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyle Lowry added 27 points and 11 assists while OG Anunoby added a career-best 25 points and matched his career best with 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 16 straight home games against the Timberwolves. Big wave surfer Botelho in hospital after Nazare incident

Surfer Alex Botelho was in hospital in stable condition on Tuesday night after a horrific incident during the inaugural Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge on the central coast of Portugal, which boasts some of the biggest waves in the world. Canadian-born big wave circuit regular Botelho was competing for Portugal in the team competition when the jetski taking him out of the impact zone was thrown high into the air by two waves colliding.

