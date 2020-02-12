Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ceballos wants to prove himself to "brilliant" Arteta at Arsenal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:58 IST
Soccer-Ceballos wants to prove himself to "brilliant" Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos felt angry at not being able to help former coach Unai Emery but is determined to prove himself to new boss Mikel Arteta and pay back fans for their support. The playmaker, on loan from Real Madrid, missed over two months with a hamstring injury and has been on the bench of late but not yet played under Arteta, who took over in December after leaving his job as Manchester City's assistant head coach.

"Mikel will be a brilliant coach. He has learned from Pep (Guardiola, Manchester City coach), he has a philosophy of play which I think I fit perfectly. It's true he arrived in a difficult situation of the club, but mentally he's exactly the kind of coach Arsenal need right now," Ceballos told Marca newspaper. "I've been working with him for around two weeks and now I have to show him I'm good enough to play for Arsenal. After the winter break I will be important," the 23-year-old added in the interview published on Tuesday.

Emery was sacked at the end of November after 18 months at the helm with Arsenal eighth in the Premier League, having endured a seven-game winless run, their longest since 1992. "I feel impotent and angry at not having been able to help the coach (Emery) to help return everything he had done for me," Ceballos said.

He played in Arsenal's first 11 league matches but suffered his hamstring injury early in November and has not appeared since. There were rumours he could leave in the January transfer window with Valencia, among others, linked in Spanish media. "No, when you look at it coldly," said Ceballos when asked if he came close to leaving the Emirates.

"It seems like something silly but Arsenal fans had a song for me, there are only three or four players in the team who have their own song and they have been here for years. "I feel loved here, each time I play at the Emirates or go out to warm up, the fans are always supporting me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan mother, son nabbed for 3,250 hotel cancellations: media

Tokyo, Feb 12 AFP Japanese police have arrested a mother-and-son duo for allegedly making more than 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations, costing the hotels USD 1 million while collecting reward points worth USD 22,000, reports said Wednesday....

Anti-CAA stir: Panel holds 53 guilty of damage to property in Muzaffarnagar

A panel headed by the additional district magistrate held 53 guilty of damaging public property during an anti-CAA protest in Muzaffarnagar last month, ordering the recovery of over Rs 23 lakh from them. ADM Amit Singh directed the Revenue ...

Cabinet nod to Major Ports Authority Bill to replace existing law

To provide autonomy to Indias top 12 major ports and improve their efficiency and competitiveness, the government on Wednesday gave nod to much-awaited Major Ports Authority Bill to replace a 1963 law governing the sector and said it will b...

Siemens provides digital solutions for Kolkata East-West Metro Project

Siemens Ltd on Wednesday said the company has installed an efficient power supply system with advanced passenger safety features in the Kolkata East-West Metro Project. The project of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd KMRCL will be inaugur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020