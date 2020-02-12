PK Banerjee's health improving: Hospital

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with chest infection, was showing improvement in his health conditions, a statement from the medical facility said on Wednesday. The 83-year-old was admitted to the hospital for the second time in less than a month with a history of fever and cough.

"Banerjee is showing improvement in his clinical condition and responding well to the ongoing treatment," a statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital said. According to family sources, he is likely to be taken out of the Intensive Care Unit to the general ward on Thursday.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists, including pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee, and is also being supervised by the team of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.