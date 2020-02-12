Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ritu Phogat says she's focussed on becoming mixed martial arts champion

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:25 IST
Ritu Phogat says she's focussed on becoming mixed martial arts champion
Image Credit: Twitter (@PhogatRitu)

Wrestler-turned-Mixed Martial Arts fighter Ritu Phogat on Wednesday said she might return to wrestling in future but currently she's focussed on putting in the hard yards to achieve her dream of becoming India's first MMA world champion. Ritu, who had bagged the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships gold and silver at the 2017 World Under-23 Championships, won her debut MMA fight at the One: Age of Dragons event, beating South Korea's Nam Hee Kim in under three minutes.

The 25-year-old from Haryana, daughter of the legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, will next feature in her second MMA bout on February 28 in Singapore. "I know I still have a long way to go, but I'm willing to continue to put the work in until I reach my ultimate goal. My dream is to give India its first-ever mixed martial arts world champion," she said ahead of her face-off with China's Pro MMA fighter Wu Chiao Chen at One: King Of The Jungle on February 28.

"As an athlete, I am open to meet any challenge head on. Working with elite world champions at Evolve in Singapore has really cultivated my combat skills and transformed me into a complete fighter." Asked if she plans to return to wrestling, Ritu said: "Yes, definitely. My wrestling career has been a fantastic one but I wanted to do something new. When I decided to make the transition to mixed martial arts, I knew the risk and the rewards.

"I knew the Olympic was scheduled in 2020 but I wanted to be a MMA champion, so when I got the opportunity I didn't let it go. Right now, I am focussed on this. So let's see what lies in future. "My father also wanted me to make the country proud, so whether it is wrestling or mixed martial art, I would give my everything to make my country proud," added Ritu, who featured in an exciting workout session here.

Asked about her cousin and World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat's chances at the Tokyo Olympics, Ritu said: "Vinesh is doing really well and not only me but the whole country has this expectation that she becomes the country's first female gold medallist in wrestling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Maastricht: Another 'suspicious' package in Netherlands turns out a computer mouse

Another package earlier marked as suspicious in Maastricht city of Netherlands turned out to be a computer mouse and the investigation is being scaled down, police said on Wednesday.Two-letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday ...

Banks, post offices being used to collect CAA-NRC data: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being used by the Centre in her state to collect data in order to manipulate the CAA-NRC-NPR. Banerjee made the accusation while ...

GitHub Expands International Operations to India, the Home of its Third Largest Developer Community

GitHub Inc., worlds leading software development platform, today announced the opening of its subsidiary, GitHub India Private Limited, with the aim to better serve the developer community and GitHubs enterprise customers in the country. I...

UPDATE 2-Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands, no injuries

Two letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one at an ABN Amro bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km 140 miles away in a mail room of Japanese electronics group Ricoh , police said.Police reported no inju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020