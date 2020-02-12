LH Hamels (shoulder) out as Braves open spring training
Left-hander Cole Hamels, signed in the offseason by Atlanta, isn't in spring training with the rest of the Braves as he deals with soreness in his throwing shoulder. Manager Brian Snitker told reporters in North Port, Fla., on Wednesday that Hamels irritated his shoulder while working out with a weighted ball. Hamels stayed at home in Dallas and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the manager said.
The Braves signed Hamels, 36, to a one-year, $18 million contract on Dec. 4. With the Chicago Cubs in 2019, Hamels was 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts. He suffered through an oblique injury in July.
Entering his 15th season, Hamels has a career 163-121 record and 3.42 ERA in 422 games (421 starts). A four-time All-Star, Hamels has pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies (2006-15), Texas Rangers (2015-18) and Cubs (2018-19).
