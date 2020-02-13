Blue Jackets' Atkinson sidelined with ankle injury

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson will miss two to three weeks with an ankle injury, the team announced Wednesday. Atkinson suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche and sat out Monday's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 30-year-old missed 12 games earlier this season due to a sprained ankle, returning to action on Jan. 16. Atkinson has 12 goals and 14 assists (26 points) in 44 games this season. He scored a career-best 41 goals last season and has 198 in nine seasons with Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are dealing with a string of injuries, including one in which star defenseman Seth Jones underwent ankle surgery earlier this week and will be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

