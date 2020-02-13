Left Menu
Development News Edition

From 30/30 to 20/20: Bucs' Winston has eye surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 06:25 IST
From 30/30 to 20/20: Bucs' Winston has eye surgery
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston recently underwent LASIK eye surgery, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. In 2019, Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a season.

"He didn't want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much. He doesn't want to miss out on an opportunity that presents itself," his publicist, Denise White, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "This is the game he loves and he wants to be the best at it and if there are any options that can improve his game he is willing to do it." Winston led the NFL in passing yards (5,109), attempts (626) and interceptions (30) and set a career high with 33 touchdown passes in 16 games in 2019.

He was intercepted at least once in 12 games for the 7-9 Buccaneers, including five times by the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 and four times by the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 and Houston Texans in Week 16. Since Winston entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, his 88 interceptions are by far the most in the NFL. Philip Rivers ranked second during that span with 76, followed by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger with 60 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate advances resolution limiting Trump's ability to wage war

The U.S. Senate advanced legislation on Wednesday intended to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, paving the way for a final vote as eight Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the war powers resolution.The ...

(OFFICIAL)-Fox Business retracts report on Trump issuing conditional OK for Taliban peace deal

Fox Business Network said its report on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is wrong....

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money

The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.Yale Univ...

Athletics-Coleman looking to post fast time in 60m at US championships

World 60m record holder Christian Coleman wants to put some excellent training sessions to good use and go for a fast time at this weekends U.S. Indoor Championships in New Mexico, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday.Coleman, who won the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020