Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relieved Blues face Knights after Bouwmeester scare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • St. Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 08:05 IST
Relieved Blues face Knights after Bouwmeester scare
Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

The Central Division-leading St. Louis Blues complete what was supposed to be a fun Dad's Trip to Southern California and Las Vegas when they face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. The first game of the trip on Tuesday night in Anaheim was postponed with 7:50 remaining in the first period after veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a television timeout and sustained what the team reported was a "cardiac episode."

After several Blues players frantically waived for medical personnel to come to the bench, the 36-year-old Bouwmeester left the arena on a stretcher along with his father Dan for further tests at UC Irvine Medical Center. He was reported to be alert and moving all extremities despite being unresponsive on the bench before being revived with a defibrillator. The Blues, scheduled to fly a charter to Las Vegas immediately after the game (which was tied 1-1 at the time of the incident), instead remained in Orange County overnight before flying to Nevada on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Blues will play in Las Vegas tomorrow night," St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong, who watched the incident on TV at home, said during a press conference at the team's Las Vegas hotel. "It's hard to even explain," Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said when asked how stunning the incident was. "It happened so fast. It felt like it was an eternity for us. We just reacted as fast as we could. Everybody seemed like they wanted to help and do something. ...

"It's not easy to see anybody go through it, let all alone your close friend and teammate that you spend every day with." Pietrangelo said he visited Bouwmeester at the hospital late Tuesday night and set up a FaceTime with other players who also got to speak with Bouwmeester.

"He was in good spirits last night with us," Pietrangelo said. "Typical Jay, so it certainly made us all feel a lot better today knowing that we had the opportunity to talk to him." Meanwhile, Vegas canceled its practice scheduled in nearby Summerlin, Nev., after returning from a lethargic 4-0 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday night.

"Obviously not what we wanted," said Peter DeBoer, who fell to 4-3-2 since replacing Gerard Gallant as head coach on Jan. 15. "Three of their four goals are in the crease. They were just hungrier than we were around our net." It was the third loss in four games (1-2-1) for the Golden Knights, who are a disappointing 14-10-4 at T-Mobile Arena this season. That includes a 6-5 shootout loss to Carolina on Saturday, when they blew a two-goal lead in the third period while also surrendering four third-period goals to the Hurricanes.

"You have to dig deep when you get into these situations," Vegas forward Mark Stone said. "We maybe had a handful of guys competing and ready to play in tonight's game." How do you fix that?

"I don't know, you can't wash it away," Stone said. "You need to forget a lot of it. We were playing some pretty good hockey a week ago. Even in the Carolina game, we were playing some good hockey, too. Tonight was just a stinker. Not sure there's not much more you can say. We laid an egg." The game with the Blues kicks off a rugged five-game homestand for Vegas, which also will host the New York Islanders, Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida.

"We've got to bounce back," DeBoer said. "We've got to be better. The good news is we've played for good stretches ... so we know how we have to play. We've just got to get it back on track again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says 'way too early' to predict end of novel coronavirus

The UN health agency on Wednesday cautioned it was way too early to say whether COVID-19 might have peaked or when it might end, following a drop in the number of new cases.I think its way too early to try to predict the beginning, the midd...

Hong Kong extends suspension of schools till at least March 16

Hong Kong extended on Wednesday the suspension of schools till at least March 16 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the city, where 50 cases of the flu-like infection have been confirmed.Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon requests technical help from IMF

Lebanon formally requested technical assistance from the IMF on Wednesday, asking the Fund to send a team to Beirut to help draw up a comprehensive plan to escape financial collapse, a senior government source told Reuters.As the government...

Soccer-Burnley's Gibson training with Middlesbrough

Burnley central defender Ben Gibson is training with his former club Middlesbrough after telling the Premier League club he wants to leave. Gibson joined the Clarets from Championship second tier Middlesbrough for a reported 15 million-poun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020