Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cavaliers get rare home win, take down Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 08:23 IST
Cavaliers get rare home win, take down Hawks
Image Credit: Twitter (@cavs)

Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond and Larry Nance Jr. each produced a double-double to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end a six-game losing streak with a 127-105 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Thompson came off the bench to score 27 points, including a season-high three 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds.

Drummond, playing his second game with the Cavaliers since being acquired at the trade deadline, had 14 points and 15 rebounds to extend his streak of double-doubles to seven straight games. Nance had 23 points and 12 rebounds. It his ninth double-double of the season. He has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games.

Collin Sexton also scored 23 for the Cavaliers, who won their first home game since Dec. 23, also over the Hawks. Atlanta's Trae Young finished with 27 points and 12 assists for his 21st double-double. John Collins scored 23 points and Cam Reddish added 16.

Atlanta didn't get its first field goal until Damian Jones' dunk at 8:47, but the Hawks built an 11-6 lead with 6:49 left. Then the Cavaliers got hot, eventually taking a 17-point lead when Sexton's 3-pointer gave them a 33-16 lead with 45 seconds left. Cleveland led 33-19 after one quarter. Cleveland continued its hot shooting -- the Cavaliers shot 52.9 percent in the first half (27-for-52) -- and led by 20 when Nance slammed an alley-oop pass from Darius Garland for a 62-42 lead with 1:22 left. Cleveland led 65-48 at halftime.

Cleveland led by as many as 23 in the third quarter, the last coming when Kevin Porter Jr. made a 3-pointer with 6:13 left for an 86-63 lead. The Cavaliers took a 98-80 lead into the fourth quarter. Atlanta was able to cut the lead to nine points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, but could never get any closer.

Atlanta is off until hosting Miami on Feb. 20. Cleveland's next game is Feb. 21 at Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony: Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwals oath ceremony Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI....

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi: Gopal Rai.

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi Gopal Rai....

IIMC placement sets new record with avg salary of Rs 28 lakh

IIM Calcutta has completed placements for its students of MBA class of 2020 with a record average salary of Rs 28 lakh per annum. The institute said 439 students have received 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the recruitment proce...

Efficacy of Pak's decision to send Hafiz to jail remains to be seen: Govt sources

The efficacy of Pakistans decision to send Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed to jail remains to be seen as it came just days ahead of a global watchdogs review on Islamabads action against terror networks operating from the country, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020