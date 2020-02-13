Left Menu
Nets end Raptors' 15-game winning streak

  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:24 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Caris LeVert scored 20 points Wednesday night in New York as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 101-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors, who saw their team-record, 15-game winning streak come to an end. The Nets won their fifth straight home game and headed into the All-Star break with seven wins in their last 10 games. Brooklyn also picked up a rare win over Toronto, beating the Raptors for only the second time in the past 20 meetings since Jan. 6, 2016.

Joe Harris added 19 points for the Nets, who led for the final 43:50. Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Brooklyn, which shot 40.9 percent overall and hit 9 of 35 3-point tries (25.7 percent). Jarrett Allen collected 10 points and 13 rebounds while DeAndre Jordan also grabbed 10 boards to help the Nets to a 55-42 rebounding edge.

Serge Ibaka scored 28 points to lead the Raptors, whose last loss was by one point on their home court to the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 12. Fred Van Vleet added 22 points, Pascal Siakam contributed 16, and Kyle Lowry posted a triple-double (12 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds) for Toronto, which shot 37.8 percent and was held under 100 points for the first time since Jan. 7 against Portland, a 101-99 loss.

After taking a 23-19 lead through the first quarter, the Nets scored the first seven points of the second to get a 30-19 lead on a jumper by LeVert with 10:38 remaining. Brooklyn outscored Toronto 16-8 over the final 4:17 of the half and took a 52-40 lead on a 3-pointer by Harris with 23.3 seconds left.

Neither team scored for the first three-plus minutes of the third, and the Nets took a 59-44 lead on Allen's three-point play with 7:59 remaining. Brooklyn held a 75-65 lead going into the fourth after Siakam buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer. A three-point play by Dinwiddie pushed Brooklyn's lead to 91-76 with 5:14 remaining, and consecutive hoops by LeVert hiked the lead to 95-82 with 3:40 to go.

After VanVleet's third 3-pointer of the quarter cut it to 95-85, Harris clinched the win for Brooklyn by hitting a corner 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining.

