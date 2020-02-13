Left Menu
Jazz defeat Heat, run winning streak to four

  Updated: 13-02-2020 13:46 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points, leading the Utah Jazz to a 116-101 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson had 21 points off the bench for the Jazz, who have won four consecutive games. The Jazz improved to 20-5 at home, including 9-0 against Eastern Conference teams.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, added 16 points, two blocks, and a game-high 20 rebounds. Gobert and Mitchell, both first-time All-Stars this year, we're honored before the game by the Jazz. Miami, which finished a 1-4 road trip, was led by Jimmy Butler's 25 points.

Duncan Robinson scored all 18 of his points by making six 3-pointers on 13 attempts. He became the first player in Heat history to make at least five 3-pointers in four consecutive games. Miami's Jae Crowder, who played 107 games for the Jazz from 2017-18 to 2018-19, got a big ovation from Utah's fans. Crowder finished with 15 points.

Miami was without two members of its rotation due to ankle injuries: starter Meyers Leonard and rookie reserve Tyler Herro. Together, they average 19.2 points, including 13.1 by Herro. Utah was without starting point guard Mike Conley, who missed his second straight game due to an illness. He is averaging 13.5 points.

However, the Jazz improved to 17-5 without Conley, a testament to their depth. Miami led 28-25 after the first quarter, closing the period on a 10-2 run. The Heat stretched their advantage to 52-47 heading into halftime.

Utah, thanks to eight points from Mitchell and seven from Bogdanovic, surged on top in the third, taking a 79-74 lead by the end of the period. The Jazz took their largest lead of the game up to that point on a Clarkson 3-pointer that put them up 96-85 with 8:10 left in the fourth. Utah cruised from there.

The Jazz shot 48.2 percent from the floor, including 14 of 36 (38.9 percent) on 3-point attempts. Miami shot 43.2 percent from the floor, including 13 of 39 (33.3 percent) from long range.

