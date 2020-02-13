Left Menu
Development News Edition

IWL has provided a broader base of players: Maymol Rocky

India women's head coach Maymol Rocky said after the conclusion of Indian Women's League (IWL) that she will have a broader base of players to choose from.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:05 IST
IWL has provided a broader base of players: Maymol Rocky
India women's head coach Maymol Rocky. Image Credit: ANI

India women's head coach Maymol Rocky said after the conclusion of Indian Women's League (IWL) that she will have a broader base of players to choose from. "The number of players has increased. The competition is higher and I am really happy that I have got a bigger base of players to choose from. Once the tournament is over and we start our training camps, you will see a few new faces and youngsters, for sure," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Rocky as saying.

Indian forward Bala Devi became the first female player from the country to get a professional contract with a European club - Rangers Women FC in Scotland. "It is really good that Bala is playing in a higher competitive league in Europe, and it's good for us as well because she will come back and perform for us whenever she is required to," Rocky said.

"As far as the level of the IWL is concerned, yes, we will miss the likes of Bala and Dalima, who are playing abroad now. But I feel that a number of quality foreigners have also come in and made an impact on the league -- so we are also playing at a pretty high level now," she added. Rocky feels that the final between Kryphsa and Gokulam Kerala, where most of the India internationals ply their trade, will be a tough one.

"If you see Kryphsa and Gokulam, most of their players are in the national team. So I feel that the match between these two sides will be a hard-fought one and I am looking forward to see how the players do. May the best team win!" she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Centrica, Barclays weigh on FTSE 100; virus fears persist

Londons blue-chip index was dragged lower on Thursday by steep falls in heavyweights Barclays and Centrica, while a rise in new coronavirus cases in China jolted risk sentiment.British utility Centrica skidded 15 to a three-month low after ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China, suggesting much bigger crisis

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, suggesting a much bigger crisis facing China and the world.Asian stock...

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Thirteen people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday. Sen...

Maha: Man held for attempt to kill wife over domestic feud

A 42-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife after a quarrel, police said on Thursday. Guddu Mehboob Ansari, who worked as an electrician, and his 30-year-old wife used to hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020