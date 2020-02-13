Rugby-Hong Kong, Singapore sevens postponed due to coronavirus

The Hong Kong and Singapore legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series will be postponed until October, due to the coronavirus outbreak, World Rugby said in a statement on Thursday.

The Singapore leg will take place in Oct. 10-11, and Hong Kong's tournament is scheduled for Oct. 16-18.

"This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public," it said, adding the move was "fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners."

