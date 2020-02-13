Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khelo India University Games will produce raw talents: women's hockey captain Rani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:18 IST
Khelo India University Games will produce raw talents: women's hockey captain Rani
Indian hockey player Rani Rampal Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani believes the upcoming Khelo India University Games will help in unearthing raw sporting talents from across the country. The 25-year-old, who was recently conferred with India's fourth-highest civilian recognition, Padma Shri Award, lauded the government's initiative, saying it will yield rich dividends for the country in future.

"I firmly believe that the Khelo India University Games is a great initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. They (the ministry) first started the Khelo India Youth Games and now the Khelo India Universities Games, which is really amazing when you look from the global perspective," Rani said. "Majority of the athletes in other countries play sports internationally after playing at least some form of university-level games, and now that we are implementing similar strategies here in India, we will be able to find many more talented players at the university level, just like we are finding talented youth via the Khelo India Youth Games.

"There is a lot of raw, young talent across our country, who maybe not able to dedicate themselves fully to their favourite sport. But Khelo India University Games will give them a platform to perform, and show their raw talent," she added. In Khelo India University Games to be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1, a total of eight men's and as many women's teams will be vying for top honours in hockey.

Rani, who is currently pursuing her MA in English from the Punjabi University, Patiala, said she will be supporting her University team. "It is amazing to see that the Punjabi University is also taking part in the women's category. I am doing MA from there, and I will be cheering for the girls when they take the field in Bhubaneswar later this month," said Rani, who recently also bagged The World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 award.

Along with the Punjabi University, Patiala, the women's hockey category at the Khelo India University Games 2020 will also see seven other teams -- Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak; Ranchi University, Ranchi; ITM, Gwalior; Mysore University, Mysore; Sambalpur University, Odisha; Gurunanak Dev University, Amritsar; and Mangalore University, Karnataka taking part. Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak is also involved in the men's hockey category where they will be up against the likes of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi; Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior; Bangalore University, Bangalore; Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; Bengaluru Central University, Bangalore; Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi; and Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak to be made UK finance minister - Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister on Thursday, Sky News reported following the surprise resignation of Sajid Javid during a ministerial reshuffle.First elected to parliament in 2015, S...

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. (AFP) CPS

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. ...

Letter bomb causes 'small explosion' at ING office in Amsterdam

A letter bomb went off on Thursday at an office of ING Bank in Amsterdam, causing a small explosion in which no one was hurt, a spokeswoman for the bank said. A series of letter bombs have been sent in the country this week, including one d...

Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, in home

A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novelcoronavirus thereby becoming the countrys second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of theAlappuzha Medical college hospital, health depart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020