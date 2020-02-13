Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:49 IST
Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine

London, Feb 13 (AFP) Odion Ighalo, Manchester United's January signing from China, has been training away from the club's facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday. The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday's clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom. Both The Times and The Daily Mirror reported Ighalo had been told to stay away from the club's Carrington training centre -- where hundreds of staff work -- as he went through a 14-day quarantine period.

The former Watford star -- who has not played a competitive match since December 6 -- has instead been put through his paces by a personal trainer at the GB Taekwondo Headquarters in Manchester, not far from rivals Manchester City's ground. The British government called the novel coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat", and said anyone with the disease can now be forcibly quarantined if they are deemed a threat to public health. There are nine confirmed cases in Britain.

More than 1,350 people have died in China from the virus, and nearly 60,000 others have been infected. Most cases have involved people who had been in Wuhan, the quarantined central Chinese city where the virus emerged late last year, or people infected by others who had been at the epicentre. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden's rail travel jumps with some help from 'flight shaming'

Swedish state-owned railway operator SJ reported a 11 rise in 2019 passenger traffic on Thursday, saying concerns over the environmental impact of air travel have contributed to the spike.The Swedish-born movement of flight shaming, which c...

Sanjay Bhandari plea against attempted tax evasion proceedings: HC seeks Income Tax Dept stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Income Tax Department on a plea by arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who has challenged the proceedings initiated against him, under the black money law, for attempted tax evasion and non-di...

'Improvement in condition of 2 Indians infected with coronavirus on board cruise ship off Japanese coast'

The condition of two Indian crew infected with coronavirus on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast is stable and improving, the Indian embassy in Japan said on Thursday as authorities confirmed that 218 passengers have been infected w...

Man held for killing 5 family members in Delhi's Bhajanpura

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing five members of a family, including three children, over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura, police said. The accused has been identified as Prabhu Mishra and is a relative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020