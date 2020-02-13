Manpreet wins FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award
The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh was on Thursday named Player of the Year for 2019 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).
Manpreet, a midfielder, became the first Indian to win the accolade since the awards were introduced in 1999.
He beat competition from Belgium's Arthur van Dorren and Lucas Villa of Argentina, who came second and third respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- International Hockey Federation
- Belgium
- Lucas Villa
- Argentina
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans, US businesses welcome appointment of Sandhu as new US envoy
Indian student from Wuhan in Ujjain hospital isolation ward for possible coronavirus infection
Indian women's hockey team lose 0-1 to New Zealand
On this day, Irfan Pathan became second Indian to take Test hat-trick
Indian ministries buy more air purifiers as capital battles toxic air