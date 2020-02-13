Manpreet wins FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award

The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh was on Thursday named Player of the Year for 2019 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Manpreet, a midfielder, became the first Indian to win the accolade since the awards were introduced in 1999.

He beat competition from Belgium's Arthur van Dorren and Lucas Villa of Argentina, who came second and third respectively.

