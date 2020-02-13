Left Menu
Lions GM calls Stafford rumors '100% False'

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn responded to percolating rumors that quarterback Matthew Stafford was being shopped in trade talks. According to Quinn, Stafford isn't going anywhere. In a response to reports that Stafford's name has been in the trade mill for a few weeks, Quinn told the Detroit Free Press that report was "100% False!!!"

WDIV-TV's Bernie Smilovitz in Detroit had the original report of Stafford, 32, being shopped. After starting only eight games last season due to a back injury, Stafford is viewed as the stabilizing force for the 3-12-1 Lions. Detroit does pick third in the NFL draft but it's unlikely head coach Matt Patricia, who was spared his job but publicly put on notice by ownership, would push for a developmental-type player at that spot.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford has played in 149 games for the Lions with 41,025 yards and 256 touchdowns. --Field Level Media

