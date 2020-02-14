Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB-Yankees expect competitive edge with former Houston ace Cole

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 03:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 03:39 IST
MLB-Yankees expect competitive edge with former Houston ace Cole
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Yankees and Astros traded barbs over the recent sign-stealing scandal on Thursday, but the Bronx Bombers were feeling great about the competitive edge they grabbed this winter by signing away Houston's hard-throwing hurler Gerrit Cole. "It's an exciting day," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the first full Spring Training workout of pitchers and catchers at Steinbrenner Field ahead of the 2020 season. "We obviously have big expectations. We look forward to the long process of trying to chase a championship."

Yankee fans just endured the first decade since Babe Ruth and the Roaring '20s without a trip to the World Series, losing a bid to reach the Fall Classic in 2017 against the Astros, who were disciplined last month by Major League Baseball for breaking the rules by using electronic equipment to identify upcoming pitches and relaying the information to their hitters. The winners of a record 27 World Series titles, the Yankees are fired up about arranging another ticker-tape parade down Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes.

"We feel like he (Cole) is that anchor at the top," Boone said of the fireballer they signed to a record nine-year $324 million deal after winning 103 games last year before falling in the playoffs. Across the state at their training complex in West Palm Beach, Astros owner Jim Crane addressed the scandal that led to Houston firing their manager and general manager, and cost the club a $5 million fine and loss of top draft pick in 2020 and 2021.

"I want to say again how sorry our team is for what happened. I want to also repeat this will never happen again on my watch," Crane said. "We're apologizing because we broke the rules." "That didn't impact the game," he added of Houston's 2017 World Series triumph. "We had a good team and won the World Series."

Boone found that a bit far-fetched. "That's a stretch. Those things have an effect on games," said former player Boone. "Knowing what pitch is coming, I'd feel pretty good about my chances. That's a comfortable feeling for a hitter."

FIRED UP Cole, who joined the Astros in 2018 after pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates, pleaded ignorance.

"I'm fortunate to be here and move past it (the scandal)," said Cole, who saw no need to clear the air with his new teammates. "I haven't got any vibes like that. I had no idea of any of it going on and didn't see any of it." Cole, whose Astros club went to Game Seven before falling to the Washington Nationals in last year's World Series, said he was fired up about the upcoming season.

"I'm thrilled for this new adventure," he said. "You meet new people, you learn new things. A lot of good vibes, a lot of excitement." Cole, who grew up as a Yankees fan, said their history of success helped fuel his excitement. "For some reason, there's just this buzz that is permeating through my life that feels real good. Trying to win a championship every year. I'm excited trying to live up to that every day," said Cole, who was 20-5 with 326 strikeouts in 212 innings pitched last season.

"It drives me. Last year coming so close just makes the opportunity this year so much more exciting."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US attorney general says Trump tweets 'make it impossible' to do job

US Attorney General Bill Barr has accused Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, saying the presidents tweets were making his job impossible. I have a problem with some of the tweets, Barr said in an interview with AB...

UPDATE 1-U.S. gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers

The Trump administration said Thursday it was issuing a 45-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing some business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national secu...

Soccer-Ronaldo penalty earns Juve draw at 10-man Milan

A stoppage-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Juventus at 10-man AC Milan on Thursday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. Ante Rebics volley gave the hosts a deserved lead after 61 minutes, following a stri...

'Ghost' ancestors: African DNA study detects mysterious human species

Scientists examining the genomes of West Africans have detected signs that a mysterious extinct human species interbred with our own species tens of thousands of years ago in Africa, the latest evidence of humankinds complicated genetic anc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020