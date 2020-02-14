Left Menu
Seguin snaps drought, Stars handle Leafs

  14-02-2020
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Denis Gurianov, Radek Faksa, and Tyler Seguin each scored a goal, and the visiting Dallas Stars held on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night. Ben Bishop made 29 saves in goal for the Stars, who have won three games in a row and five of their past seven.

Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four of their past six games. Frederik Andersen returned to the Toronto goal after missing four games with a neck injury and made 16 saves. Gurianov scored his 17th goal of the season at 1:20 of the first period. He was in alone in the low slot after taking a short pass from John Klingberg following a Maple Leafs turnover.

Dallas had a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal after the first period. Faksa scored his 10th goal of the season at 24 seconds of the second period, finishing off a breakaway with a backhand through the five-hole. Blake Comeau and Andrew Cogliano, who was playing in his 1,000th game, picked up assists.

Matthews notched his 41st goal of the season from the right circle at 11:21 of the second period on a power play with Corey Perry off for tripping. Tyson Barrie and William Nylander earned assists. Toronto had a 17-16 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

Seguin ended a 17-game goalless drought at 1:21 of the third period on a sprawling wrist shot after he pounced on a loose puck during a power play. His 12th goal of the season was assisted by Mattias Janmark and Jason Robertson. Toronto's John Tavares was serving a tripping penalty. Hyman scored his 17th goal of the season at 18:41 of the third with Andersen removed for an extra attacker. Tavares and Mitch Marner assisted.

Maple Leafs left winger Andreas Johnsson left the game in the first period with a knee injury and did not return. The Maple Leafs had defeated the Stars 5-3 at Dallas on Jan. 29 in the first meeting between the teams this season.

