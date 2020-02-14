Left Menu
Devils sink Wings with third-period onslaught

  Reuters
  • New Jersey
  14-02-2020
  • Created: 14-02-2020 08:19 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New Jersey Devils scored four goals in a four-minute span during the third period, including two by Wayne Simmonds, as they pulled away from the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 4-1, on Thursday. Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils, while Pavel Zacha and Damon Severson had two assists apiece. Mackenzie Blackwood, who recorded shutouts in his last two outings against Philadelphia and Los Angeles, finally gave up a goal but made 25 saves to record the victory.

The Devils also scored four goals in the third period against Detroit in the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 23, a 5-1 win. Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Wings, while Jonathan Bernier made 22 saves.

The Red Wings had 12-4 shots on goal advantage in the first period but couldn't get the puck past Blackwood. Detroit committed four penalties in the first 12 minutes of the second period, but the Devils' power play unit came up empty.

Athanasiou broke the deadlock at 16:34 of the period with Blake Coleman in the penalty box for interference against Alex Biega. Anthony Mantha brought the puck into the New Jersey zone and fed it to Athanasiou, who squeezed off a shot in-between defenders that whizzed past Blackwood. Filip Hronek was given the second assist. Greene's second goal of the season tied it at 5:10 of the third. He flipped a shot from the left point that cut-through traffic, deflected off a Detroit defender and beat Bernier on the far side.

Zacha and Severson were credited with the assists. Simmonds gave New Jersey at 2-1 lead at 6:54. Zacha passed the puck from the right boards toward the net to Miles Wood, who flicked a pass across the crease. Simmonds then one-timed it past Bernier.

Biega committed a penalty, a delay of game, which led New Jersey's third goal of the period, as Simmonds banged home a rebound for his seventh. Kyle Palmieri and Severson had the assists. Bratt scored his 11th goal this season 33 seconds later on a shot from the high slot. Bratt beat a screened Bernier on the short side. P.K. Subban was credited with an assist.

