Senators down Coyotes to snap two streaks

  • Reuters
  • Ottawa
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 08:48 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 08:47 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves as the host Ottawa Senators snapped a six-game winless skid with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Vladislav Namestnikov and Brady Tkachuk scored in the first period and Nick Paul tallied in the third for the Senators, who also ended a five-game losing streak vs. Arizona.

Captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and fellow defenseman Jordan Oesterle scored for the Coyotes, who sustained their 12th loss in their last 15 contests (3-8-4) and eighth in nine road outings (1-7-1). Paul's wrist shot from the outer edge of the right circle handcuffed Antti Raanta (28 saves) to give Ottawa a 3-1 lead at 6:50 of the third period. The goal was Paul's seventh of the season and first since returning from a month-long absence due to a high-ankle sprain.

Oesterle trimmed the deficit at 9:01 of the third period after his wrist shot sailed between the pads of Hogberg for his second goal of the season. Hogberg, however, held the fort from there, recording his third career win and first since making 40 saves in the Senators' 5-2 victory over Calgary on Jan. 18.

Ottawa opened its six-game homestand with a flourish, seizing a quick 2-0 lead after being shut out in its last contest and mustering just nine goals over the previous six games overall (0-4-2). Drake Batherson chased down a loose puck from off the end boards and deftly sent a backhanded feed for Namestnikov, who converted from in close to open the scoring 2:50 into the game. The goal was Namestnikov's 12th of the season and first since scoring in three straight games from Jan. 16-27.

Tkachuk doubled the advantage just under four minutes later after extending his stick to redirect defenseman Thomas Chabot's wrist shot past Raanta. The goal was Tkachuk's 17th of the season and second in four games. Ekman-Larsson's blast from just inside the blue line halved the deficit with 3:20 remaining in the second period. The goal was the seventh this season for Ekman-Larsson, who also scored in the Coyotes' 5-2 win over the Senators on Oct. 19.

Ottawa's Tyler Ennis played in his 600th NHL game on Thursday.

