Betts installed as NL MVP frontrunner

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 08:53 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 08:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

Expectations are sky-high for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 after acquiring outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price from the Boston Red Sox. Not only are the Dodgers World Series favorites at many sportsbooks, but Betts has already been established as the National League MVP frontrunner by one.

Most books have yet to offer MVP odds, but DraftKings installed Betts as the +550 favorite the day after he was introduced by the Dodgers. Betts won the AL MVP honor in 2018 with the Red Sox -- along with the batting title, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award -- and he will attempt to join Frank Robinson as the only players to win MVP honors in both leagues.

PointsBet isn't offering full MVP odds yet, but is offering a prop on Betts at +550 to win the NL honor. Teammate Cody Bellinger (+700) is the co-second favorite at DraftKings along with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto is fourth at +1000, followed by Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at +1200.

No one else is being offered under +2000.

