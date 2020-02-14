Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 10:01 IST
Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs
Image Credit: Twitter(@jaytatum0 )

Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his game-high 39 points from the fourth quarter on, leading the Boston Celtics past the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in double overtime Thursday night. Marcus Smart added 31 points, and Gordon Hayward scored 21 with 13 rebounds as the Celtics enter the All-Star break winners of eight of their last nine. Tatum shot 14 of 23 with nine rebounds.

Lou Williams had 35 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 28 with 11 rebounds and Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who completed a 1-3 road trip. Los Angeles lost Paul George in the second quarter with a recurrence of a left hamstring strain. After Smart and Tatum gave the Celtics a four-point lead with 2:01 to go in the second overtime, Hayward drilled a 3 with 1:36 left for a 137-132 edge. Hayward added a block, a steal and four free throws the rest of the way as Boston cruised to victory.

Tatum put the Celtics up 127-124 in the first overtime before Landry Shamet tied the score on a trey with 21 seconds to go. Tatum missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer. Williams scored 15 points in the fourth, leading the Clippers from down eight in the quarter to a 107-all tie with four minutes remaining. The Clippers knotted the score again at 114 on a Marcus Morris Sr. trey with 46.8 seconds left.

Kemba Walker missed a chance at a game-winner to lead to overtime. Before Thursday, the Celtics and Clippers had only went to overtime once each this season -- when they first met in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, a 107-104 Clippers win.

The Celtics grabbed the game's only double-digit advantage, 72-62, on a Hayward 3-pointer with 8:51 left in the third. The largest lead of the first half came on a 7-0 Clippers run to start the game, which the Celtics answered with 10 straight points from Smart. Neither team led by more than four points in the second as Boston carried a 60-58 edge into the break.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

KSDMA issues maximum temperature warning for three Kerala districts

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority KSDMA on Friday issued maximum temperature warning to Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha and Kottayam districts in the state. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to four degre...

Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs

Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his game-high 39 points from the fourth quarter on, leading the Boston Celtics past the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in double overtime Thursday night. Marcus Smart added 31 points, and Gordon Hayward scor...

Eva de Goede named 2019 FIH Women's Player of the Year

Netherlands womens captain Eva de Goede has been named as the 2019 FIH Womens Player of the Year by the International Hockey Federation FIH. The midfielder took the prize ahead of Argentinas Carla Rebecchi and Janne Muller-Wieland of German...

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last years Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He termed the slain security personnel were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020