Gujrathi, Harikrishna settle for draws in Prague Chess

India's Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and P Harikrishna had to settle for half-a-point each on a day of draws in the Masters event of the Prague Chess Festival here. Grand Master Gujrathi, the second highest-ranked Indian in the FIDE list after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, had to settle for a draw against David Antón Guijarro of Spain in 49 moves late on Thursday.

He is in joint lead with 1.5 points from two rounds with Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Nikita Vitiugov. Harikrishna battled top-seed and higher-rated Duda of Poland and signed the peace treaty in 31 moves in a Catalan opening game.

"I thought I had some chances, but I missed 24...Qd7. It's a rather simple move, with which black is completely fine," Harikrishna, the India number three said after his match. World's top junior player -- Alireza Firouzja and Swedish GM Nils Grandelius were involved in 80-move draw lasting nearly five hours.

In the third round later on Friday, Gujrathi will take on Austrian GM Markus Ragger while Harikrishna will be up against the talented Firouzja. Results after Round 2: P Harikrishna (IND, 1) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL, 1.5), Sam Shankland (USA, 0.5) drew with David Navara (CZE, 0.5), David Antón Guijarro (SPA, 0.5) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (IND, 1.5), Markus Ragger (AUT, 1) drew with Nikita Vitiugov (RUS, 1.5), Nils Grandelius (SWE, 1) drew with Alireza Firouzja (IRN, 1).

