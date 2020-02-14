'My first love': Tendulkar shares video of him having 'net session'
As netizens continue to pour their heart out for their loved ones on the occasion of Valentines' Day, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself having a net session.
As netizens continue to pour their heart out for their loved ones on the occasion of Valentines' Day, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself having a net session. Tendulkar posted the video on Twitter, saying: "My first love".
The Master Blaster was last seen in action on Sunday, as he came out of retirement to face one over of Australia Ellyse Perry during the mid-innings break of Bushfire relief fundraiser match. In the Bushfire Bash, Tendulkar was the coach of Ponting XI and the side managed to outclass Gilchrist XI by one run.
46-year-old Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. He is now a mentor of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
