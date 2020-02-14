Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PSG replace Man City as most financially powerful club: report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:34 IST
Soccer-PSG replace Man City as most financially powerful club: report

French champions Paris St Germain have overtaken Manchester City as the most financially powerful club in world football, the annual Soccerex Football Finance 100 report https://www.soccerex.com/insight/articles/2020/psg-overtake-man-city-as-club-with-greatest-financial-power showed. PSG topped the 2020 edition with a football finance index score of 5.318, which is based on the value of the current squad, tangible assets, finance available in their accounts, potential owner investment and net debt.

The study said PSG had reduced their debt by 70 million euros ($75.87 million) over the last year while City's debt levels had increased by more than 90 million euros. Bayern Munich came third with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid completing the top five.

Manchester United fell eight places from last year to 16th in the report, mainly due to the depreciation in squad value and an increase in cash debt. Europe's elite sides accounted for 80% of the top 30 but almost half of those clubs are owned by non-European entities, including organisations and individuals from the Middle East, North American and Southeast Asia, the report said.

"This year's report paints a positive picture of football's collective financial health, but it also highlights the growing imbalance between the power of Europe's modern elite, with some of the game's heritage brands in danger of being left behind," Philip Gegan, Soccerex managing director, said. "Despite Europe's dominance, football is very much a global game with investment from football's emerging markets very much underpinning its continued growth."

The English Premier League is represented by 18 clubs in the top 100, while the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS) was the next best with 17. Los Angeles Football Club were rated highest from the MLS in 18th spot ahead of local rivals LA Galaxy at number 22.

($1 = 0.9227 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Obtaining PAN card will be made simpler, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the process of obtaining a Permanent Account Number PAN card will be made simpler. Sitharaman made the comments during an interactive session titled Budget and Beyond with professional...

Saudi foreign minister: No meeting planned with Netanyahu

Dubai, Feb 14 AP Saudi Arabias foreign minister said no meeting is planned between the kingdoms crown prince and Israels prime minister, a statement apparently meant to quash reports circulating in Israeli media this week of an alleged summ...

Govt willing to do more beyond Budget to boost growth: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that if required, the government would take more steps beyond the announcements made in the Union Budget 2020-21. At an interactive session on Budget and Beyond with professionals from asse...

Justin Bieber releases new album 'Changes'

Pop singer Justin Bieber released his much-anticipated new album Changes on Friday. The 25-year-old shared the news of his album release on Instagram by sharing a brief snippet of the original song.The two minutes and 16-seconds long audio ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020