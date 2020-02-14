Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa cancels Pakistan tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has cancelled the upcoming tour to Pakistan in March, saying "the reason was not security but the commitments of the players."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:47 IST
South Africa cancels Pakistan tour
Cricket South Africa Logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has canceled the upcoming tour to Pakistan in March, saying "the reason was not security but the commitments of the players." "South Africa will not be coming to Pakistan in the following month. CSA is ready for the tour however a new window will be sought in this regard. The reason was not security but the commitments of the players," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted PCB official.

The Proteas were scheduled to play three T20I matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi after rounding up their tour to India on March 18. South Africa will play three-match ODI series against Team India, which will begin from March 12.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that South Africa will not come to Pakistan in March and the board is seeking a new window in this regard. "The series against South Africa was already facing logistical issues. Both boards will try to clear a window for the series in the current year. The series is being postponed due to the South African player's workload management," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe court clears opposition official facing subversion charges

A court in southern Zimbabwe ruled on Friday that an opposition official was not guilty of trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters, his lawyer sai...

PMLA case: ED files charge sheet naming Moin Qureshi's close aide an accused

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi court naming Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, a close aide of controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, in a money laundering case. S...

Delhi court sends ex-OSD to Manish Sisodia to judicial custody in bribery case

A special court in Delhi on Friday sent Gopal Krishna Madhav, former OSD to Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged bribery case. Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island...

Prime Minister to visit Varanasi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday February 16. Modi is scheduled to participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020