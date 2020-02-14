Left Menu
Haryana require 121 for win with five wickets in hand against J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:54 IST
A seven-wicket haul by Jayant Yadav helped Haryana bounce back into contention on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday. The off-spinner took a career-best seven for 58 to bowl out the home team for 174, leaving Haryana to chase 224 for an outright victory.

The home team then picked up five wickets as Haryana finished the day at 103 for five, requiring another 121. J and K had gained a first-innings lead after bowling out Haryana for 291 in response to their 340.

The home team failed to build on a good start in the second innings with openers Suryansh Raina (38) and Jiyad Magrey (16) putting on 55 runs before Yadav got into the act. He got the key wickets of Raina, Shubham Khajuria (9) and Shubham Pundir (12) to trigger a collapse.

Captain Parvez Rasool looked good till he was run-out for 29 by Chaitanya Bishnoi. In the second innings, Haryana lost wickets at regular intervals as Rasool (3 for 35) dismissed first-innings centurion Pramod Chandila (1), apart from opener Himanshu Rana (24) and Yashu Sharma (24).

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 340 all out in 87 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 84, Shubham Kajuria 62, Parvez Rasool 49, Ram Dayal 43; Rahul Tewatia 7/98) and 174 all out in 50.1 overs (Suryansh Raina 38, Parvez Rasool 29; Jayant Yadav 7/58) vs Haryana 291 all out in 89.1 overs (Pramod Chandilla 119, Ankit Kumar 63, R P Sharma 41; Mujtaba Yousuf 6/49) and 103 for 5 in 39 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 31, Himanshu Rana 24; Parvez Rasool 3/35). At Guwahati: Tripura 497 all out in 117.4 overs (M B Mura Singh 118, AA Sinha 90, Pratyush Singh 63, Milind 53, Harmeet Singh 41; Ranjeet Mali 5/114) and 76 for 5 in 21 overs (Milind 36 batting; Mukthar Hussain 3/41) vs Assam 283 all out in 106.1 overs (Rishav Das 132, Gokul Sharma 41; Harmeet Singh 6/110, Mura Singh 3/51).

At Baramati: Maharashtra 207 all out in 49.4 overs (A Palkar 60, V V More 59, N S Shaikh 47; Agrim Tiwari 3/49, Pradeep Chamoli 3/52) and 313 all out in 102.3 overs (Satyajit Bachhav 67, Ankit Bawane 61, Swapnil Fulpagar 51; Sunny Rana 7/43) vs Uttarakhand 251 all out in 79.5 overs (Kamal Singh 101, Saurabh Rawat 49, Vaibhav Bhatt 33; Satyajit Bachhav 4/71) and 103 for 2 in 33 overs (Kamal Singh 40 batting, D Negi 38). At Cuttack: Odisha 436 all out in 146.2 overs (Debasish Samantray 156, Biplab Samantaray 74, Anurag Sarangi 65; Ashish Kumar 6/79) vs Jharkhand 355 for 9 in 108 overs (Kumar Suraj 107, Virat Singh 83; Suryankant Pradhan 3/86).

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 179 all out in 52.1 overs (Amandeep Khare 97; Raushan Raj 4/53) and 325 for 1 in 90 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 152, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 101 batting, AG Tiwary 50 retired hurt) vs Services 398 all out in 107 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 115, Rajat Paliwal 91; Puneet Datey 5/60).

