Left Menu
Development News Edition

Too rich to bribe: Diack junior denies Russian doping graft

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:25 IST
Too rich to bribe: Diack junior denies Russian doping graft

Paris, Feb 14 (AFP) Papa Massata Diack, the son of former world athletics supremo Lamine Diack, has denied corruption linked to the Russian doping scandal, saying he is too rich to bribe. Diack has been indicted by French prosecutors for allegedly accepting millions of dollars along with his father, Lamine Diack, in return for covering up positive Russian doping tests.

Diack junior is a former marketing consultant for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, which was run by his father from 1999 to 2015. He was due to go on trial in Paris from mid-January along with his father but has refused to cooperate with French authorities and remains in Senegal.

Despite two international arrest warrants issued by France, the Senegalese authorities have said they will not extradite Diack junior. In testimony to an investigating magistrate in Senegal in November, seen by AFP, Papa Massata Diack said he was too wealthy to need to take bribes and denied covering up positive Russian doping tests from 2011.

"In all the years I worked with the IAAF and Dentsu-AMS (the IAAF marketing rights holders), I earned around 10 millions dollars (nine million euros) from sponsoring contracts and TV rights," he testified. "So I had no need to ask athletes to pay money for doping cases."

The testimony, given on November 7, was sent by Senegal authorities to Paris along with other documents related to the case, but arrived too late to permit the trial to go ahead on the original date. The presiding magistrate in the trial said more time was needed to examine that testimony. The trial is now set to start in June.

- Unauthorised payments -

========================= In his testimony, Diack, 54, denied all allegations against him including taking unauthorised payments to the tune of millions of dollars for TV contracts.

Separately, father and son are also being investigated by French authorities in a related case concerning the allocation of major athletics events and two Olympic Games. Diack senior, 86, acknowledged during the investigation over Russian doping that sanctions against Russian athletes had been put on hold to allow them to compete at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2013 world athletics championships in Moscow.

Russia has been suspended from international competition since 2015 after proof emerged of a vast state-backed doping conspiracy. Diack senior said that in exchange for help covering up doping, Moscow paid more for TV and sponsorship rights and also paid out 1.5 million euros to the Senegalese opposition to help defeat then-Senegal president Abdoulaye Wade when he stood for re-election in 2012.

Diack junior, however, denied knowledge of the political donation. The French justice system considers that it has jurisdiction in the cases because it suspects the son, Papa Massata Diack, of laundering money Paris. (AFP)

ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Couples throng hangout zones on Valentine's Day, many pay homage to CRPF martyrs

Romance was in the air as popular hangout zones, malls and restaurants in Delhi were soaked in the colour red on Valentines Day on Friday, while many paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack a year ago. Anti-CAA ...

PAN to become inoperative after March 31 if not linked with Aadhaar: I-T dept

Permanent Account Number PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2020, the Income Tax department has said. The deadline for linking of PAN and Aadhar has been extended several times and the current deadline...

Let's move on from impeachment, visiting U.S. Senators tell Ukraine's leader

A group of three U.S. Senators visited Kyiv on Friday to convey a message of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine after it got entangled last year in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial.The United States has been the most powerful...

''Felt bad'': Mamata on not being invited to E-W Metro launch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took umbrage at not being invited tothe inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor, saying that her team had to shed tears to get the project sanctionedwhen she was the railway minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020