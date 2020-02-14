Still a lot to play for: Mohun Bagan coach

On course for a second I-League title in their final season, Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna on Friday said they still have a lot to play for. In their last I-League season before joining the Indian Super League, the 2014-15 champions, who will be merged with ATK, mauled Neroca FC 6-2 here to go 11 points clear of Punjab FC atop the standings.

"We are closer to our objective (of winning the title) with three more points. But we still have 24 points to play," Vicuna said here after the resounding victory, their fifth on the trot. "We will enjoy today's win. We played a fantastic first-half. We controlled the game and we scored so many goals. But we have to improve a lot of things as well."

Vicuna said there's still a lot to improve even as they sit pretty with 29 points with eight more rounds left. "It is difficult to win a match with a four-goal difference against a difficult team like Neroca. They did well in the transitions. We are improving match by match but there is room for improvement."

Fran Gonzalez headlined the win with a first-half hat-trick (10th, 24th and 45th minute), while Fran Morante (13th), Baba Diawara (37th) and Alexander Romario Jesuraj (70th) scored one each. "It is a privilege to have a player like him (Fran). In the training sessions, he has scored several times. He is a key player of course in the team." PTI TAP AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.