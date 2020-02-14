Left Menu
Player of the Year award will motivate me for Olympics: Manpreet Singh

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Friday said that FIH Men's Player of the Year award will motivate him to do well in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

  • ANI
  • Bhubaneswar (Orissa)
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:59 IST
Player of the Year award will motivate me for Olympics: Manpreet Singh
Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Friday said that FIH Men's Player of the Year award will motivate him to do well in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "This award will provide encouragement and motivation to me for the Olympics," Manpreet told ANI.

Manpreet became the first member of the India national team to win the Best Player award since the award was initiated in 1999. He was up against Belgium's Arthur van Doren and Lucas Vila of Argentina, who finished second and third respectively.

The 27-year-old dedicated the honour to his team and coaching staff for supporting him. "FIH award is very important for me. I feel honoured after getting this. The award is dedicated to team and coaching staff, who have supported me," he said.

Earlier on Monday, India's Vivek Sagar and Lalremsiami were named as the FIH's Rising Stars of the Year. Vivek Singh was announced as the Men's Rising Star while Lalremsiami was named as the Women's Rising Star. Manpreet congratulated Vivek Sagar and Lalremsiami for winning FIH Rising Stars of the Year award and said that young players getting awards is a positive sign for the teams.

"For the last 1-2 years, both Men's and Women's Hockey team is doing well. Vivek Sagar and Lalremsiami have won FIH Rising Stars of the Year award for their hard work and it is a positive sign for teams. Hopefully in the coming year's other Indian players will also work and will be nominated and ultimately bag awards," Singh added. (ANI)

