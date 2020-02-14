Gokulam Kerala defeat KRYPHSA FC, lift IWF title

In a thrilling final match, Gokulam Kerala on Friday defeated Manipur-based Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC 3-2 to lift Indian Women's League (IWL) title here at the Bangalore Football Stadium. Prameshwori Devi and Kamala Devi scored two early goals for Gokulam Kerala as the side raced to 2-0 lead over KRYPHSA FC. However, Dangmei Grace in the 33rd minute of the game pulled one back for KRYPHSA FC to reduce the deficit before half-time.

In the second half, Ratanbala Devi scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute of the match for KRYPHSA FC, taking the scoreline to 2-2. With just three minutes remaining of normal time, Gokulam Kerala's Manisha Kalyan won an aerial battle on the edge of the 18-yard box, before providing a low-driven delivery across goal. Sabitra Bhandari received the pass and scored a splendid goal to take her side to victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

