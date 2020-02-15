MRI confirms groin strain for Blazers G Lillard

An MRI on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard confirmed the diagnosis of a strained right groin, and the All-Star will be re-evaluated in a week. Yahoo Sports reported that Lillard's injury will have "a 1-2 week recovery period."

Selected for both the 3-Point Contest on Saturday and the All-Star Game on Sunday at Chicago, Lillard will miss both events. Lillard sustained the injury late in Wednesday night's 111-104 loss at Memphis and left the game for good with 3:22 to play.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was named to replace Lillard in the All-Star Game. "That's something you look forward to, those festivities and having fun," Lillard, 29, said. "But my health is first, and I knew right away. I'll still be there and be a part of it, but I'm not going to play."

Lillard was selected to his fifth All-Star team. He is averaging 29.5 points (fourth in the NBA) and 7.9 assists per game. The Athletic reported last week that Lillard, also known by his rap name Dame D.O.L.L.A., is scheduled to perform Saturday night during All-Star festivities.

Portland returns to play after the All-Star break on Feb. 21 when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.