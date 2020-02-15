Ex-NFL coach Haley coaching Fla. H.S.

Former NFL head coach Todd Haley is back on the field. Out of football in 2019, Haley is serving as offensive coordinator at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla., the local Herald-Tribune reported.

Haley, 52, was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-11. He had a 19-26 record before being fired after Week 14 in his third season. He also spent nearly 20 years as an NFL assistant coach, including stints as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-08), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-17) and Cleveland Browns (2018). Haley lives in the Sarasota area and had met Riverview coach Josh Smithers. When Smithers had an opening for an offensive coordinator, he reached out to Haley. After discussing it with his family, Haley agreed.

"We're obviously excited that he wanted to join the staff and hoping we can learn a lot of football from him," Smithers told the Herald-Tribune. This is Haley's first time working with high school players.

"We talked about the high school game being different than the pro game," Smithers said. "And he was all fired up, just to get out there and coach football again. He understands these are high school kids who go to school all day and you get them for a couple of hours versus people who do it for a job. "He told me he's excited just to teach quarterbacks how to read coverages and receivers how to run better routes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.