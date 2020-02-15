Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Kuchar leads by two shots at Riviera as Woods falls nine behind

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 07:18 IST
Golf-Kuchar leads by two shots at Riviera as Woods falls nine behind

Matt Kuchar maintained the lead in the second round at the Genesis Open on Friday but Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott loomed large in the rear view mirror in perfect winter conditions in southern California. On a day when tournament host Tiger Woods frittered away several shots with some poor wedge play and fell nine shots from the lead, Kuchar compiled a respectable two-under-par 69 at Riviera in Los Angeles.

In search of his 10th PGA Tour victory, the American posted a nine-under 133 total for a two-shot advantage over Northern Irishman McIlroy (67) and Americans Harold Varner (68) and Wyndham Clark (68). Australian Scott shot the lowest score of the day, a bogey-free 64, to join a group three behind.

Meanwhile, Woods has plenty of work to do to have a chance of posting what would be a record 83rd PGA Tour victory, at a tournament where he has never lifted the trophy. He was livid with some sloppy wedge play that led to a double-bogey at the 15th hole and a bogey at the third.

"I made some bad mistakes out there. Three throwaway shots with wedges is something I rarely ever do," he told Golf Channel after shooting 73. "Because of that I shot over par." Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth joined Woods at even par, while Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day missed the cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Woods to skip Mexico City World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods will not play next weeks World Golf Championships event in Mexico City. His name was missing from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday.Woods finished 10th at the Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year....

Breen, Wilbon win Gowdy Media Award

Sportscaster Mike Breen and sportswritercommentator Michael Wilbon were named recipients of the 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday. Named after the legendary sportscaster, the Curt Go...

Facing stiff sentence, Trump advisor Stone seeks new trial

Republican political consultant Roger Stone has requested a new trial just days after President Donald Trumps criticism of his proposed jail sentence sparked an uproar over political influence in the justice system. Six days before he was t...

Indians' Clevinger out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

Cleveland Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger will be out six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a partially torn left meniscus, the team announced. The Indians season opener against the visiting Detroit Tigers is sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020